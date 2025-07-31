Wildfire Smoke Triggers Air Quality Alert in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Michigan — An Air Quality Alert caused by wildfire smoke is affecting parts of the Upper Peninsula and is expected to drift into the Lower Peninsula by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The alert will remain in place until noon on Thursday, with smoke from Canadian wildfires potentially pushing air quality into the “red zone,” indicating unhealthy conditions. “With satellite imagery and model guidance showing smoke from these wildfires pumping into the area for the middle of this week, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Alert that runs from 3 p.m. this afternoon to noon on Thursday,” the NWS forecast from the Marquette office states.

The NWS warns that the smoke could exacerbate respiratory issues, particularly for individuals sensitive to fine particulate matter. Residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and keep windows closed to minimize smoke exposure.

In the Lower Peninsula, there is potential for smoke to reach Northern Michigan by Wednesday and possibly drift southward, although any air quality issues are expected to be brief.

On Wednesday, residents should prepare for wildfire smoke alongside possible scattered showers, as a cold front moves through Michigan. Temperatures will vary, with highs reaching the 60s near Lake Superior and the lower 80s in southern areas. The Upper Peninsula is set to experience the most significant cooling, potentially remaining in the 60s.

The extended forecast predicts dry and cooler weather following the cold front, with high pressure set to return temperatures to normal by the weekend. Relative humidity may drop, but is expected to rise again early next week. The recommendation for residents includes avoiding outdoor burning and using air conditioning with high-efficiency filters.

For the most current air quality information, residents can visit the MiAir website.