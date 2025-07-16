Wildfire Smoke Triggers Statewide Air Quality Alert in Michigan

Detroit, Michigan – An air quality alert has been issued throughout Michigan due to smoke from wildfires in Canada affecting air quality this week. The alert warns residents about elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) resulting from the drifting smoke.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the alert on Sunday, extending it through Monday night. Initial forecasts anticipated the smoke would enter Michigan on Saturday, primarily affecting the Upper Peninsula before spreading east and south, impacting more communities.

As per the advisory, northern areas could experience air quality levels categorized as Unhealthy (Red AQI), while southern regions are likely to face Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange AQI). Vulnerable individuals, including those with respiratory conditions, pregnant women, and children, are at heightened risk during this period.

“We encourage people to stay indoors and limit outdoor activities, especially if they experience symptoms like coughing or chest tightness,” Dr. Lawrence MacDonald, chief of pulmonary medicine at Detroit Medical Center Huron Valley Sinai Hospital, stated in an interview.

According to Public Safety Canada, there are currently 225 active wildfires across Canada, many of which are out of control and have led to evacuations of over 27,000 people. Richard Carr, a Wildfire and Research Analyst, emphasized that long-term drought conditions and high winds have contributed to this year’s intense wildfire season.

Residents can access real-time air quality updates through platforms like MiAir and the EPA’s AirNow. EGLE has also provided guidelines on protecting yourself and your family during air quality advisories.

As Michigan continues to face challenges with wildfire smoke, experts advise maintaining awareness and taking precautions to minimize health risks as air quality fluctuates.