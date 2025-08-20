Wildfires and Heat Advisory Impact Broward County Weather

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Residents of Broward County may notice smoke on Wednesday due to two wildfires burning north of Alligator Alley and west of the Sawgrass Expressway. Visibility in the area could drop to as low as five miles as a result of the smoke.

While a calm morning is expected, afternoon storms may make their way through the region. The heat will be significant, with afternoon temperatures predicted to climb into the mid-90s, but the humidity will push the feels-like temperature to around 110 degrees. A heat advisory is set to go into effect Wednesday morning from Palm Beach County south to Miami-Dade County.

For those considering beach activities, conditions are not ideal. Despite Hurricane Erin being around 500 miles away, residents should be aware of larger than normal swells and a high risk of rip currents along the coast.

The forecast for Wednesday indicates mostly sunny skies early in the day, with scattered storms later. Highs are anticipated to reach 95 degrees with a potential feels-like temperature exceeding 105 degrees. The heat advisory will remain in place for the rest of the week.

The situation calls for precaution as the scorching temperatures are expected to persist, making it critical for residents to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.