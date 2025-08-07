Wildfires Rage Across Colorado’s Western Slope, Thousands Evacuate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) – Multiple wildfires are threatening communities across western Colorado, with thousands of acres burning and forced evacuations underway. As of August 6, 2025, the Lee Fire alone has engulfed over 22,000 acres near Meeker, prompting emergency alerts.

The Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team reported that the Lee Fire, which also combined with the Grease Fire, is currently 0% contained. Nearby, the Elk Fire has spread to 8,304 acres, also at 0% containment, as firefighters work in extreme heat conditions.

Rio Blanco County officials have stated that the town of Meeker is not under mandatory evacuation orders; however, residents are urged to remain vigilant and prepared. A public closure has been established in the White River National Forest close to the Elk Fire. Both fires are confirmed to have been ignited by lightning strikes.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) corrected the fire size of the Leroux Fire to 179 acres, which remains uncontained. Meanwhile, the Enoch Fire near Glade Park has been fully contained after being sparked by an electrical fire in a vehicle.

The ongoing drought conditions and extreme heat have been exacerbating the wildfire situation, with temperatures reaching the 90s. Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster in relation to the fires on Monday, freeing state funds for firefighting efforts.

Fire crews are battling the fires with ground and air support, digging fire lines to contain the blazes. A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening at Meeker High School to update residents on fire behavior and evacuation plans.

The South Rim Fire, burning in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, has scorched 4,232 acres and remains 52% contained. Meanwhile, the Turner Gulch Fire, the largest fire at nearly 25,000 acres, is also actively burning, affecting numerous communities.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local emergency management resources as crews continue their arduous work to control the wildfires and ensure public safety.