Wildfires Rage in Washington, Weather Shift Offers Some Relief

SEATTLE — An upper-level low pressure system will change western Washington‘s weather as firefighters battle ongoing wildfires. This shift is expected to bring showers and a break in the hazy skies this weekend.

Despite lingering smoke keeping air quality at moderate levels, weather forecasts indicate that rain and winds will improve conditions. The system, moving across the Pacific, will push in cooler temperatures, more clouds, and better chances of rain through early next week.

Wildlife is still a concern. Thunderstorms are possible this weekend, mainly over the Cascades and the Olympic Peninsula, where lightning could ignite new wildfires. The state has seen over 122,000 acres burned this year, with fourteen large wildfires currently active.

The Bear Gulch Fire on the Olympic Peninsula has become the largest blaze in the state, consuming 10,275 acres. Firefighters are facing challenging terrain made worse by dry conditions and shifting weather.

In central Washington, the Pomas Fire has held steady at 3,533 acres. The Labor Mountain fire near Cle Elum is about 125 acres, with crews working to stop its growth.

According to state officials, there have been a total of 1,602 fires statewide this year. As smoke from these fires rises into the air, many areas are experiencing unhealthy air quality, particularly in western regions.

People are advised to avoid outdoor activities, especially those with existing health issues. The pattern will change as upcoming rain is expected to alleviate some issues associated with smoke.

Next week, the weather system is likely to weaken, leading to further rain, cooler temperatures, and gradually clearing smoke. The rain might not fully extinguish ongoing fires but is hoped to lessen smoke and improve air quality.