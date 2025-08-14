News
Wildfires Sweep Through Turkey, Forcing Evacuations in Canakkale
CANAKKALE, Turkey, Aug 12 (Reuters) – Firefighters contained several wildfires across Turkey on Tuesday, particularly a large blaze in the northwestern province of Canakkale that forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes.
Authorities temporarily closed both Canakkale airport and the Dardanelles Strait due to the wildfires on Monday. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli announced on X that the wildfires in Canakkale province and surrounding areas had been brought under control.
Tugbagul Altan Gulgun, 40, described the frantic moments when she and her family left their home. “We had to go within minutes, taking only a few belongings. I tried to make it safer by removing flammable objects and watering plants,” she said. “But our house was burnt on one side. It looks like you can go inside, but many of our belongings, as well as the rooms and doors, are charred.”
The blaze ignited on agricultural land, driven by strong winds, quickly spreading to nearby forests and residential areas. Officials noted that the situation led to the evacuation of approximately 2,000 residents, some of whom were evacuated by sea. A total of 77 individuals were hospitalized due to smoke exposure.
Meanwhile, firefighters continued to battle other wildfires in western Turkey, specifically in Manisa and Izmir provinces. Yumakli provided updates on the ongoing efforts to contain the fires, emphasizing the commitment of local fire services to protect residents and properties.
