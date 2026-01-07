Will Arnett Discusses His Role in ‘Is This Thing On?’ on Awards Tour Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Will Arnett sat down with Emmy nominee Jacqueline Coley on this week’s episode of the Awards Tour Podcast to discuss his role in the new film ‘Is This Thing On?’. The movie, a dramedy about a couple undergoing a divorce, features Arnett as Alex Novak, a husband who discovers new purpose as a stand-up comedian. The film explores the dynamics of a marriage unraveling and the comedy that can arise from it.

Filmed without permits in various locations, Arnett spoke about the challenges of bringing authenticity to his character. ‘When I first started doing stand-up, it was nerve-wracking. I had a lot of respect for what stand-ups do, and it deepened that respect even more,’ said Arnett.

In ‘Is This Thing On?’, Alex’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Tess Novak, played by Laura Dern, provides a counterpoint to his journey. As the couple navigates their separation, they both come to terms with their compatibility outside of marriage.

The film, co-written and directed by Bradley Cooper, is inspired by real-life English comedian John Bishop, who found solace in stand-up after his own divorce. Arnett praised Cooper, saying, ‘His ability to take these serious subjects and weave in humor is incredible.’ The film is currently showing in limited theaters nationwide.

Arnett’s performance has garnered attention for its blend of comedy and heart, highlighting the complexities of modern relationships. He hopes the film encourages audiences to find humor, even in tough situations.

During the podcast, Coley referenced Arnett’s extensive career and asked him which co-host from his podcast ‘Smartless’ would make the best spouse. Arnett responded with light-hearted banter, showcasing his sense of humor amidst serious discussions.

The film ‘Is This Thing On?’ is an exploration of finding laughter in heartbreak and is sure to resonate with many viewers as divorce continues to be a common experience.