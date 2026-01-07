Entertainment
Will Arnett Discusses His Role in ‘Is This Thing On?’ on Awards Tour Podcast
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Will Arnett sat down with Emmy nominee Jacqueline Coley on this week’s episode of the Awards Tour Podcast to discuss his role in the new film ‘Is This Thing On?’. The movie, a dramedy about a couple undergoing a divorce, features Arnett as Alex Novak, a husband who discovers new purpose as a stand-up comedian. The film explores the dynamics of a marriage unraveling and the comedy that can arise from it.
Filmed without permits in various locations, Arnett spoke about the challenges of bringing authenticity to his character. ‘When I first started doing stand-up, it was nerve-wracking. I had a lot of respect for what stand-ups do, and it deepened that respect even more,’ said Arnett.
In ‘Is This Thing On?’, Alex’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Tess Novak, played by Laura Dern, provides a counterpoint to his journey. As the couple navigates their separation, they both come to terms with their compatibility outside of marriage.
The film, co-written and directed by Bradley Cooper, is inspired by real-life English comedian John Bishop, who found solace in stand-up after his own divorce. Arnett praised Cooper, saying, ‘His ability to take these serious subjects and weave in humor is incredible.’ The film is currently showing in limited theaters nationwide.
Arnett’s performance has garnered attention for its blend of comedy and heart, highlighting the complexities of modern relationships. He hopes the film encourages audiences to find humor, even in tough situations.
During the podcast, Coley referenced Arnett’s extensive career and asked him which co-host from his podcast ‘Smartless’ would make the best spouse. Arnett responded with light-hearted banter, showcasing his sense of humor amidst serious discussions.
The film ‘Is This Thing On?’ is an exploration of finding laughter in heartbreak and is sure to resonate with many viewers as divorce continues to be a common experience.
Recent Posts
- Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Over Private Comments About Their Divorce
- Best Medicine Debuts as Fox’s Heartwarming Take on Small-Town Charm
- Doc Season 2 Midseason Premiere Set for January 6 with Major Twists
- Jay Huff’s Future with Pacers in Doubt as Performance Declines
- January’s Jewish TV Premieres Celebrate Dramatic and Comedic Heritage
- Gobert Shines in Timberwolves’ Victory Over Wizards
- Kaden Strayhorn Transfers from Michigan to Alabama After Official Visit
- New Officer Eva Imani Brings Change to Chicago P.D.
- Wizards Eye Trae Young Amid Trade Talks with Hawks
- Pacers’ Johnny Furphy to Start Against Magic After Mathurin’s Injury
- Will Trent Returns for Season 4 with New Challenges
- Chaos Unfolds in Greek Getaway for Real Housewives
- Ohio State’s Carnell Tate Connects with Grieving Young Fan
- Jets Seek Victory Against Struggling Golden Knights on Home Ice
- UCF Upsets No. 17 Kansas in Dramatic Big 12 Opener
- Will Arnett Discusses His Role in ‘Is This Thing On?’ on Awards Tour Podcast
- Iowa Men’s Basketball to Face UCLA in Big Ten Showdown
- David Blough Emerges as Candidate for Lions Offensive Coordinator Job
- Texas Tech Signs 7-Foot Center Stephanie Okechukwu Midseason
- Ohio State RB James Peoples Transfers to Penn State for 2026