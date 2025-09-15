Will Arnett and Supermodel Date at Fashion Week

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Will Arnett, known for his role in ‘Arrested Development,’ was spotted on a stylish date night with supermodel Alessandra Murphy during New York Fashion Week. The couple appeared together for the first time publicly at a Jenni Kayne presentation in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood on September 12, 2025.

The 55-year-old actor and 51-year-old model walked arm-in-arm, showcasing a relaxed style. Arnett opted for denim with a white T-shirt, while Murphy dazzled in a chic black V-neck dress, paired with a cheetah-print purse.

Rumors of their romance started circulating after PEOPLE magazine reported on September 5, 2025, that the two were dating. Before this relationship, Arnett was in a long-term relationship with Alessandra Brawn, with whom he shares a son, Alexander ‘Denny’ Denison.

Arnett’s previous relationship with Brawn ended in late 2024. They maintained a commitment to co-parenting their son. Sources say the actor is focused on family, as he also has two older sons, Archie and Abel, from his marriage to actress Amy Poehler.

In a recent podcast appearance, Arnett expressed gratitude for his relationship with Poehler, stating, ‘I’m really lucky to have her as a partner in this way.’ He emphasized their strong communication, highlighting how he often seeks her advice.

Murphy has also made a significant mark in the fashion industry, having graced the cover of Vogue numerous times over the years. She balances her career with being a mother to her 24-year-old son, Dylan Blue, from a previous marriage to Jake Schroeder.

The couple’s appearance at Fashion Week marks a new chapter in their lives, as both navigate their personal and professional journeys. Fans of both Arnett and Murphy are eager to see what comes next for this stylish pair.