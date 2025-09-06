Entertainment
Will Arnett and Supermodel Murphy Confirm Their New Relationship
LOS ANGELES, CA — Hollywood star Will Arnett and supermodel and environmental advocate have confirmed their new relationship. The couple was spotted together in late August attending a play in London.
Arnett, 55, who is also a co-host of the popular podcast Smartless, recently split from his girlfriend of five years in late 2024. According to a source, he and his ex continue to co-parent their five-year-old son, Denny, amicably.
The duo was seen smiling alongside Jason Bateman and his husband backstage at the West End play. Their post included the caption: ‘Another recent surprise visit from one of the greats. Love you, Willie. ❤️ #GoodNightOscar.’
Arnett shares two older sons, Archie, 16, and Abel, 15, with his ex-wife, comedian Amy Poehler. Poehler remains a close friend; she recently appeared on Arnett’s podcast, discussing her own parenting journey.
In a September 2024 episode, Arnett reflected on fatherhood, admitting, ‘I didn’t notice kids before I had my own.’ He described the profound impact parenting has had on his life.
The actor’s friend Bateman praised him for his parenting skills during a recent episode of the HBO series about their friendship. Bateman said, ‘I’ve been watching what you’re doing as a father… I’m really envious.’
In addition to navigating his family life and new relationship, Arnett is generating excitement for his upcoming film, directed by . The movie, featuring Arnett as a comedian navigating personal struggles, will premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 10, and will be released in theaters on December 19.
Recent Posts
- Flash Flood Warning in Arizona as Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Rain
- Ethan Hawke Stars in New Comedy Noir Series ‘The Lowdown’
- Arizona Football Builds Roster with FCS Players Ahead of Weber State Matchup
- Walker Emerges as Giants’ Closer Amid Rodríguez’s Injury
- King Charles Honors Late Duchess at Braemar Gathering
- Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC
- Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma
- Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale
- Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+