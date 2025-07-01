Will Bayern Munich Pursue Jack Grealish This Summer?

Munich, Germany — Bayern Munich is reportedly interested in acquiring winger Jack Grealish from Manchester City as they look to strengthen their squad this summer.

Head coach Vincent Kompany has expressed admiration for Grealish, even including him in his “Dream XI.” The 29-year-old player has struggled to secure a consistent role at Manchester City, leading to speculation about his future.

Grealish, who has two years left on his contract, faces tough competition for playing time at City. Manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged that young talents like Doku and Savinho have been performing exceptionally well. Consequently, a move away from City seems likely as both English clubs and international teams, including Bayern Munich and SSC Napoli, have shown interest.

“Jack is a top player,” Guardiola said, underscoring Grealish’s potential despite the competition. Although English clubs like Everton, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are potential suitors, Bayern Munich is currently in the hunt.

Discussions around a possible loan deal are ongoing, which could be financially advantageous for Bayern. A loan would allow them to assess Grealish’s fit within their system without making a significant financial commitment upfront.

Additionally, the influence of countryman Harry Kane could play a role in Grealish’s decision, should he choose to make the switch. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is in talks regarding other transfer targets, and the summer transfer market is heating up.

In related news, Timo Werner is reportedly looking to join the New York Red Bulls after his time at RB Leipzig. Bayern Munich’s right-back Sacha Boey is also drawing interest from Olympique Marseille, while the club continues to monitor other players, including Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo.

The transfer window is expected to bring more developments as Bayern Munich aims to finalize its roster and build a competitive team ahead of the upcoming season.