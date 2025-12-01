Will Byers Gains Powers in Shocking Season 5 Twist

LOS ANGELES, CA — A stunning twist unfolds at the end of Episode 4, when Will Byers reveals his newfound powers in Netflix’s Stranger Things 5, which began streaming on November 26. As Vecna attacks the group, Will (Noah Schnapp) takes control of the Demogorgons and the mind of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), freeing his friends from peril.

This dramatic development has left fans in awe, especially after four seasons of watching Will struggle with his past as the boy who was kidnapped in Season 1. Schnapp expressed his gratitude towards series co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer after filming the pivotal scene, sending them a heartfelt message. “You guys don’t understand how grateful I am for this show and this character,” he wrote.

Ross Duffer commented on Will’s evolution, saying, “We’ve always known that Will has a connection to Vecna and the Upside Down. The idea was to have Will harness this connection against our villains.” Matt Duffer emphasized the importance of developing Will’s powers in exploring his character’s growth.

Winona Ryder, who portrays Joyce Byers, echoed that sentiment, describing a powerful scene where she encourages Will to confront the villain, highlighting the strength she realizes he possesses.

In addition to his newfound abilities, the initial episodes showcase Will’s deepening relationship with Robin (Maya Hawke). Their interactions provide insight and mentorship that help Will in his journey of self-discovery.

Schnapp elaborated on his character’s journey this season, stating, “I’m excited to see Will come into his own and be more sure of himself.” This season marks a significant turning point for Will, signaling his transformation from a fearful boy into a decisive character with agency.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 are currently available on Netflix, with additional episodes set to release on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.