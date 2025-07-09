Will Clark Calls Out Rafael Devers for Skipping First Base Lessons

San Francisco, CA — Rafael Devers has been in the spotlight since his trade to the San Francisco Giants, but his transition hasn’t gone as smoothly as some hoped. Just three weeks into his new role, Devers is hitting a modest .240 with two home runs, despite having slashed .272 with 15 homers earlier in the season with the Boston Red Sox. Many have pointed to his lack of practice at first base as a key issue.

Devers, who has always been a designated hitter, previously refused to play first base for the Red Sox due to concerns after a season-ending knee injury. The Giants arranged for franchise legend Will Clark, a six-time All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman, to assist Devers in adapting to the position soon after the trade.

However, Clark expressed frustration during an interview when he revealed that Devers skipped out on scheduled training sessions. According to Clark, this absence occurred over a weekend when the Red Sox were visiting San Francisco. He suggested that Devers may have been hesitant to face the media and play in front of his former team so soon after the trade.

“He did not come out early, at all. Period, not at all. In fact, he didn’t even hit on the field,” Clark said. “I know what happened. I said he didn’t want to go out and be at first base in front of their dugout with what went on in Boston.”

Despite this setback, Clark is committed to helping Devers and plans to be more assertive next time. “I will grab him by the back of the neck and drag him out to first base,” he stated. “Skipping out on work was just a one-time excuse.”

The Giants currently sit at 50-42, battling for the third wild-card spot in the National League, with Devers yet to find his rhythm on the team.