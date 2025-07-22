Will the Fantastic Four Finally Succeed in Their Fifth Film?

LOS ANGELES, California — Marvel‘s Fantastic Four franchise is set to make its fifth cinematic debut on July 25, 2025, following a troubled history of failed adaptations. Initially created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961, the superhero team has seen four films, none of which have received a positive critical reception.

The first film, a low-budget adaptation directed by Roger Corman in the early ’90s, was never released. Critics have often cited it as a ploy to retain rights rather than a genuine attempt to introduce the characters to audiences. Marvel fans remember it as a curious Hollywood anomaly, leading to bootleg versions circulating over the years.

In 2005, 20th Century Fox released a more polished version directed by Tim Story, which grossed $333 million but received mixed reviews. A sequel in 2007 performed poorly at the box office, and a 2015 reboot directed by Josh Trank became infamous for its disastrous production and scathing criticism.

Despite these setbacks, Marvel Studios has been eager to revitalize the franchise. After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, the Fantastic Four was included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe plans. The upcoming film titled “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” aims to take the franchise in a new direction.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach will portray Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, while Pedro Pascal takes on Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn will also star as Sue Storm and Johnny Storm, respectively. The film is directed by Matt Shakman and is set in 1960s Manhattan, revisiting the characters’ origin story.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has spoken about placing “Marvel’s first family” back on the cinematic map. The film’s release coincides with the group’s anticipated involvement in future Marvel projects, including 2026’s “Avengers: Doomsday.”

As excitement builds, fans are eager to see if this latest attempt will break the cycle of disappointment, and whether the newly announced cast can do justice to the beloved characters. The answer may arrive when “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters in just a few days.