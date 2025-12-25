Entertainment
Will Ferrell’s Playful Parenting Style Embarrasses and Bonds with Sons
HOLLYWOOD, California — Comedian Will Ferrell is known for his humor both on and off screen, and it extends to his parenting style. Ferrell has been known to embarrass his children for fun, creating memorable moments that strengthen their bond.
In June 2024, his eldest son, Magnus, shared a memorable post on social media. The post featured two slides, the first reading, ‘rating things my dad has done.’ The second slide showed a well-dressed Magnus standing next to Ferrell, who sported a Shakespearean-era collar, Renaissance hat, and a red velvet cloak. Magnus captioned it, ‘Dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom,’ ending with a rating of ‘10000/10.’
Ferrell’s playful antics have been a constant in his children’s lives. In 2010, he brought his kids on stage to present nominees at the Emmy Awards, catching the attention of the star-studded audience. Additionally, in 2022, Ferrell added to the fun by joining Magnus’ band performance, famously using a cowbell.
Licensed child therapist Dr. Kim Van Dusen advocates for playful parenting in her book, ‘Being playful with a child is one of the most effective ways to create a significant attachment between parent and child.’ She noted that positive interactions help to cultivate resilience and strengthen family relationships.
While maintaining authority as a parent is crucial, Van Dusen believes allowing for silliness is equally important. She stated, ‘Although boundary setting is necessary for a healthy parent-child relationship, cultivating positive interactions through play is also crucial for a child to learn what it feels like to be seen, heard, and loved.’
Ferrell’s relationship with his sons, Magnus and Mattias, exemplifies this philosophy. They now exhibit confidence and humor reminiscent of their father. In December 2025, Magnus and Mattias recreated a scene from Ferrell’s 2003 holiday film, ‘Elf.’ The video showed Magnus lip-syncing to Zooey Deschanel‘s character, Jovie, while Mattias performed as Buddy the Elf.
The boys demonstrated their inherited comedic talent in the clip, proving that they are following in their father’s footsteps.
