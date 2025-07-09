PARIS, France — As the balloting heats up for the Ballon d’Or, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain is staying cool about not receiving the prestigious award. The 22-year-old striker, who had a stellar season with his club, confirmed he would be fine even if he doesn’t come home with the trophy at the ceremony set for September 22.

The Ballon d’Or debate has taken on new momentum as football icons like Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and emerging talent Lamine Yamal square off for the accolade. Alcaraz, the young tennis star, weighed in ahead of his Wimbledon quarter-finals match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

“Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele, and Raphinha,” Alcaraz said when asked about his favorites for the award, reflecting his admiration while remaining detached from club affiliations despite his Real Madrid fandom.

With PSG out to reclaim glory against Real Madrid in the semi-finals this Wednesday, the stakes are high for Mbappe, who recently clinched the Pichichi and European Golden Boot. Simultaneously, Yamal and his Barcelona squad have made waves, winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Alcaraz also expressed the mental challenges athletes face in high-stakes tournaments. “Tennis is really a mental sport,” he stated, highlighting the importance of positivity during matches. “Filling my mind with positive thoughts is key, especially during long matches,” he added.

The race for the coveted Ballon d’Or continues to unfold, with various players showcasing exceptional skills in their respective leagues. As the countdown continues, Mbappe and his competitors prepare for what could be a game-changing season.