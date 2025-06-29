Will Gordon Secures PGA TOUR Status at Rocket Classic

DETROIT – Will Gordon faced a critical moment on the 17th tee Friday at the Rocket Classic. The 28-year-old golfer needed to make the cut to secure his status on the PGA TOUR during the final start of his Major Medical Extension.

Gordon managed to card a second consecutive 3-under 69 at the Detroit Golf Club, bringing his total to 6-under for the tournament. His final two holes included crucial birdies, with a notable 6-foot putt on the 18th green igniting an emotional response as he finished his round.

“It’s not in the back of my mind, it’s in the very front,” Gordon said afterward. “But that’s why you play, to put yourself in moments like this.” After completing his round, he anxiously waited as the cut line fluctuated between 6 and 7-under. He required a favorable outcome to maintain conditional membership on the TOUR.

Gordon’s situation improved when competitors like Zach Johnson and Brandt Snedeker faltered, allowing the cut line to settle at 6-under. By the end of the day, Gordon was tied for 64th, just making the weekend cut.

“It hadn’t been the prettiest kind of last three, four years,” Gordon reflected. “But I always fight. I was just proud of keeping my head in it.” His perseverance was evident throughout the day.

Support from fellow golfers was also significant. “Zach Johnson called me and gave me the full rundown of what happened. Just called to encourage me, which I really appreciated,” Gordon said.

Gordon’s challenges over the past few years have been substantial. He lost his TOUR card after the 2020-21 season but regained it through the Korn Ferry Tour. A serious neck injury sidelined him for months last season, which impacted his performance significantly. He finished 191st in FedExCup points the previous year.

Currently, after three rounds in Detroit, Gordon stands at 9-under following another 69 on Saturday. To fully satisfy his medical extension, he needs a top-three finish, but even if he doesn’t achieve that, he will secure a spot in the 126-150 category for the season, allowing him to compete further.

Gordon has experienced difficulty this season, making only four cuts in 13 starts. Still, he has demonstrated his ability to compete, securing top-10 finishes at two events. For now, he has earned a moment of reprieve amidst the pressures of professional golf.