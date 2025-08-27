Will Lionel Messi Play Against Orlando City in Leagues Cup Semifinals?

Fort Lauderdale, FL — As Inter Miami prepares for the Leagues Cup semifinals, all eyes are on Lionel Messi’s status ahead of their match against Orlando City SC on Wednesday. Messi missed the quarterfinals due to a muscle injury he sustained during a previous game against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The 36-year-old forward, who has 20 goals and 10 assists this season, was a significant factor in Inter Miami winning their first trophy in club history since he joined in 2023. Fans are hopeful that he might return to help the Herons secure their second tournament title.

Messi has returned to training, but it remains uncertain if he will start or come off the bench. The last time Miami faced Orlando City SC, they suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat without him. Overall, Miami has struggled in MLS play without Messi, winning only one of five matches.

Miami’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, will be absent from the touchline due to a red card he received during the previous match against Tigres. While he may try to direct the team from the stands, referees could intervene if he attempts to give instructions.

The Herons are under pressure to perform well this season, particularly after acquiring Rodrigo De Paul. Winning this matchup is critical, given that both teams have had heated encounters in the past.

This rivalry match is set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Fans can watch the game live via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+, which requires a subscription.