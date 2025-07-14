Will Nick Saban Make a Return to Coaching After Retirement?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who retired from coaching at the end of the 2023 season, may not be done with the game just yet. Speculation about a potential return arose when former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy mentioned he had heard from a reliable source that Saban could be considering a comeback.

“A very much in-the-know person that I have a lot of respect for… seems to think Nick Saban is not done coaching,” McElroy shared on WJOX Radio. “He’s pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again.”

Saban, now 73, has enjoyed his time away from the daily grind of coaching, taking up golf and serving as an analyst on ESPN’s College Gameday, where he received positive feedback for his performance.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum expressed skepticism about Saban’s return. “I don’t know if it’s college or pros… but my opinion is Nick Saban is done in coaching,” he said. Finebaum noted that Saban is enjoying life away from the field, mentioning his golfing experiences and financial success in broadcasting.

While Saban’s departure from Alabama came after leading the team to six national championships, he did express some concerns about changes in college football, including new NIL and transfer portal regulations. Some believe that with these issues potentially stabilizing, Saban could be tempted to return to coaching.

McElroy mentioned that his informant did not specify whether Saban would entertain college or NFL opportunities, adding, “He is of firm belief that Nick Saban will coach in college football again.”

Despite the rumors, Finebaum and McElroy both acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding a potential return, particularly given Saban’s current happiness and the evolving nature of college sports. “He had a better situation at Alabama the day he left,” Finebaum remarked. “Why would he give all that up at the age of 74?”

As the debate continues, Saban’s legacy remains intact, having left an indelible mark on college football. Whether he returns is still a question, but for now, he seems to be enjoying his retirement life.