Entertainment
Will Poulter Splits with Model Girlfriend, Sparks Romance Rumors with Actress
LONDON, England — Actor Will Poulter, known for his role in “The Bear,” has reportedly split from model Bobby T, 45, who is 14 years his senior. The couple ended their relationship earlier this year after three years together, following their first public appearance as a couple in 2022.
Sources close to the actor, 32, indicated that the decision to part ways was mutual. An insider shared, ‘Will and Bobby had a great time together but at the end of the day they realized it wasn’t going to last long term.’ The couple faced challenges due to long-distance, as Bobby primarily resides in the United States to focus on her son.
Despite the recent breakup, Poulter is reportedly already moving on with Saffron Hocking, 31, who stars in the Netflix series “Top Boy“. The two were seen enjoying lunch together last week and have been spotted frequently since they attended the Glastonbury festival together in June.
The insider continued, ‘He’s known Saffron for a while but they have been spending more time together recently. It’s very early days and while they might be telling people they are just friends, the sparks between them are obvious to everyone.’
Hocking is recognized for her role as Lauryn, a pregnant mother who overcomes domestic abuse in “Top Boy,” and she has previously received a TV BAFTA nomination for her performance. The actress has also appeared in other notable projects like Disney+ series “Moon Knight” and Amazon’s “The Devil’s Hour.” Will and Saffron are believed to have met through a joint campaign with Friends of the Earth two years ago.
Both actors spent time together in the UK with Poulter’s family recently, signaling a developing connection. Meanwhile, Bobby T, born Erin Campaneris, has had a successful modeling career since the age of 15, working with agencies like Ford Models and LA Models.
As fans eagerly watch the developments in Poulter’s personal life, the actor’s flair for fashion drew attention during a recent outing at Wimbledon, where his trousers appeared mismatched. Poulter, looking dapper in a pinstripe suit, nonetheless had one trouser leg that seemed to trail shorter than the other.
