Will Power Departs Team Penske After Two IndyCar Championships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power will not return to Team Penske for an 18th season. The long-anticipated announcement came Tuesday, just two days after the season finale.

Power’s departure had been speculated for nearly a year, especially as Team Penske considered younger drivers to fill his seat. Power, who turns 45 before the next season, acknowledged the need for change.

“As we sat down to talk about our future together, Will felt that it was time for him to make a change beginning with next season,” Roger Penske said in a statement. “He has been an outstanding driver and teammate for our organization. His results speak for themselves, and we wish him the very best in the next phase of his career.”

Reflecting on his time at Team Penske, Power expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete for the organization. He has amassed 42 race wins, two championships, and an Indianapolis 500 title during his tenure.

“It’s been the honor of my life to drive for Roger and the Penske organization,” Power said. “We have accomplished so much together, and I will always be grateful for my time with the team.” His career milestones include being the greatest qualifier in IndyCar history, with 71 poles.

This season, Power was the most consistent driver among his Penske teammates and was the only one to secure a victory for the team. He led during the Music City Grand Prix but an error during pit stops cost him a chance to win.

After the race, Power told his engineer he would not return in 2026, leading to emotional farewell moments with team members. His future in racing remains uncertain, though a move to a team like Andretti Global could potentially open doors for him in the IndyCar series.