Will Reeve Honors Father at ‘Superman’ Premiere in Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA – The highly anticipated film ‘Superman’ premiered this week, and Will Reeve, son of the late actor Christopher Reeve, joined the celebration on the red carpet. The event took place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday night.

Will, a correspondent for ‘Good Morning America,’ expressed his excitement after attending the premiere. He noted the vibrant atmosphere created by fans who lined Hollywood Boulevard, dressing in costumes, holding signs, and cheering. ‘It was fabulous,’ he said, describing it as ‘the blockbuster-iest thing I have ever seen.’

Christopher Reeve portrayed Superman in the original 1978 film and its sequels. Will shared that he learned during the premiere that his father had walked the same red carpet for the 1978 debut. ‘I’m not sure I had known that going in. It just made it more special,’ he remarked.

Will Reeve reflected on his own connection to the character and franchise, saying, ‘I do have a connection to this character, this franchise and movie through my dad. He defined the role for so many people for so many years.’

As a tribute to his father’s legacy, Will revealed that he wore Christopher’s cuff links at the premiere. Additionally, he mentioned that he has a cameo in the new film directed by James Gunn. ‘It is very close to home,’ he said, appreciating how it made the experience ‘much more comfortable.’

Will, who humbly described himself as ‘no actor,’ expressed his respect for professionals in the field. ‘They get takes, which we don’t get in what we do [as journalists],’ he said.

Prior to the screening, Gunn acknowledged the cast and crew, giving a shout-out to Will, who felt a mix of pride and humility. ‘I wanted to sort of shrink away and go, ‘No, no, this is about you guys,” he said.

The new ‘Superman’ film, featuring David Corenswet in the lead role, along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, is set to hit theaters on Friday.