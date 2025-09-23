MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Will Reichard made history by kicking a remarkable 62-yard field goal, the longest by a player from an Alabama high school or college, during the Cincinnati Bengals–Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday. This record-setting kick was performed as time expired in the second quarter, giving the Vikings a commanding 34-3 lead at halftime.

Reichard’s achievement surpasses the previous Vikings’ franchise record of 61 yards, which was held by Greg Joseph. Reichard’s kick is also tied for the fifth-longest field goal in NFL history. He had already made kicks of 51 yards and 59 yards in earlier games this season, showcasing his exceptional range.

“We got a lot of pride to play for right now,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stated at halftime, underscoring his team’s struggle against the Vikings. Despite their undefeated start, the Bengals suffered significant setbacks, including turnovers and missed plays. Quarterback Jake Browning threw two interceptions and the team lost three fumbles.

Reichard, who previously set the college football scoring record while at Alabama, has quickly made a name for himself in the NFL. He has already completed seven field goals of at least 50 yards in his career, demonstrating levels of consistency that are rarely matched.

The Vikings’ victory marked their most lopsided win since 1998. After signing with the team just three weeks ago, quarterback Carson Wentz had a successful debut, completing 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. His performance, along with Reichard’s historic kick, highlighted the Vikings’ overall dominance in the match.

Next, the Bengals will travel to Denver on September 29, while the Vikings set their sights on Pittsburgh in Dublin.