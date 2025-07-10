Will Smith Celebrates Jaden’s 27th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

Los Angeles, CA – Will Smith honored his son Jaden Smith on his 27th birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram. On July 8, the 56-year-old actor celebrated his middle child’s special day by sharing nostalgic photos and videos.

The tribute began with a warm image of Will laughing while carrying a young Jaden in his arms. In the next slide, a video shows a young Jaden performing a backflip, blended with a clip from the movie ‘The Karate Kid’ where he executes a split.

Will also included a recent photo of Jaden performing at Capital‘s Summertime Ball in June 2025, where Jaden surprised his father on stage. He captioned the post, ‘Happy Bday, J-Diggy. Your tricks are getting better every year!’

Along with Jaden, Will is a father to daughter Willow Smith, 24, and son Trey Smith, 32, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino. Both Jaden and Willow are children of Will and his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 53.

In October 2024, during a discussion at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, Will shared insights about fatherhood, emphasizing how self-improvement has strengthened his relationship with his children. ‘As a parent, because I’m continuing to push, my children are gravitating toward me more,’ he said.

The touching birthday tribute for Jaden highlights their close bond and the joy of celebrating family milestones.