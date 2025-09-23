Will Smith Discusses Ending His Role on Slow Horses

London, England – Will Smith, showrunner of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, recently announced that the upcoming fifth season will be his last. His departure comes as a consequence of logistical challenges, leaving Smith to choose between continuing with the show or compromising its quality.

In an interview, Smith, 54, expressed his sadness over leaving the series, which has garnered critical acclaim for its adaptation of Mick Herron’s popular spy novels. He explained, “It was either I’m going to suffer or the show is going to suffer, or probably both … Nobody was happy.”

Smith’s tenure on Slow Horses has been marked by sharp wit and insightful storytelling. He credited his upbringing in Jersey and a supportive family for shaping his optimistic outlook. “Jersey was an amazing place with a supportive arts scene,” he reflected, noting that his creative path was fueled by formative experiences at Victoria College.

With Smith stepping aside, Gaby Chiappe, known for her work on Vera and Shetland, will take over as showrunner. Smith noted the series will now “belong to other people” and he looks forward to watching it as a fan.

The fifth series continues to feature Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, a character described as a “slovenly, boozy spymaster.” Smith lauded Oldman’s portrayal, highlighting the depth he brings to the role, which includes unique traits developed through improvisation and collaboration.

One notable plot twist in the new season revolves around the character Roddy Ho, played by Christopher Chung, who believes he has a glamorous girlfriend but may be a honey trap. Smith described this season as one of the funniest yet, filled with dark humor typical of the series.

However, Smith acknowledged that the show’s dark themes and brutal characters reflect a grim portrayal of contemporary British society, with absurdly incompetent leadership. He noted that Herron’s writing often reflects dissatisfaction with the establishment, raising questions about the characters who run them.

As the premiere date approaches, Smith is set to attend a cast and crew screening. He anticipates an emotional farewell to a project that has profoundly impacted his career. “It was incredibly hard and there were some very emotional moments,” he said. “It just was such a great synthesis of people.”

The fifth season of Slow Horses is set to debut on September 24 on Apple TV+.