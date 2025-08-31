Will Smith Faces Backlash for Alleged AI-Enhanced Performance

LOS ANGELES, CA – Will Smith is facing scrutiny after allegations that his live performance of the new song “You Can Make It” involved AI enhancements to manipulate audience reactions. The performance, which featured fans in tears and holding signs, was held at an undisclosed venue.

The controversy follows an earlier viral moment in 2023, when an AI-generated video depicting Smith eating spaghetti circulated widely, despite his never having actually enjoyed the dish. At that time, public sentiment around Smith was conflicted after the incident known as ‘The Slap’, but interest in AI technology was growing.

This recent video possibly involved a process known as “upscaling,” which can artificially amplify the number of people in a scene or enhance their emotions. Observers have noted inconsistencies, such as blended hands and reversed text, raising questions about the authenticity of the performance. Smith acknowledged his audience on social media, stating, “My favorite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too,” even as critics commented on the ironic situation.

Critics argue that Smith’s approach reflects a worrying trend in the entertainment industry, where creators may resort to deceptive practices to sell their image. Experts warn that as AI technology matures, distinguishing between real and AI-generated content may soon become impossible, leading to significant consequences in the trustworthiness of media.

Hany Farid, a professor at UC Berkeley, voiced his concerns, saying, “It will be exceedingly difficult to tell AI content without real interventions…if pretty much anybody can create content that is this deceptive, we are in trouble, as a democracy and a society.”

This moment reflects a significant shift in how audiences perceive truth in media and the implications for public figures. As these AI technologies become normalized, it may be challenging for individuals to trust even the most convincing video evidence.

While critics joke about Smith’s peculiar situation, they highlight a broader issue that could redefine the landscape of visual media. With trust in video content eroding, the importance of credible sources may become paramount in the years to come.