Will Smith Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Retaliation Against Violinist

LOS ANGELES – Professional violinist Brian King Joseph has filed a lawsuit against actor Will Smith and Treyball Studios Management Inc., claiming he was wrongfully terminated for reporting a disturbing incident during Smith’s 2025 tour. The complaint, submitted to the Superior Court of California, details allegations of retaliation and discrimination.

Joseph states that while performing on Smith’s ‘Based on a True Story’ tour, he returned to his Las Vegas hotel room one night to find evidence that someone had entered it without his consent. According to the lawsuit, there were no signs of forced entry, but Joseph discovered a handwritten note addressed to him, along with personal items that did not belong to him, including a used earring and medication bearing another person’s name.

He reported the incident to hotel security, tour management, and local authorities, expressing concerns about a potential sexual threat. Joseph claims that instead of his concerns being taken seriously, he faced backlash and was accused of fabricating the story. He alleges that shortly after reporting the intrusion, he was told he was no longer needed for the tour, with another violinist taking his place.

The lawsuit argues that Joseph’s termination was a direct result of his report about the hotel incident, which he interpreted as a serious safety issue. Joseph contends that prior interactions with Smith indicated a pattern of inappropriate behavior, stating that some comments from Smith were overly personal and made him uncomfortable.

The allegations include violations of California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act and additional labor laws protecting whistleblowers from retaliation. Joseph seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as injunctive relief.

As of now, there has been no public response from Smith or his management regarding the claims. The lawsuit has sparked discussions about workplace safety and the treatment of touring artists in the entertainment industry.