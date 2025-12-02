Will Stein Leaves Oregon to Become Kentucky’s Head Coach

Eugene, Oregon — Will Stein, the offensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks, has officially accepted the head coaching position at the University of Kentucky, several reports confirmed on Monday. The 36-year-old Louisville native will replace Mark Stoops, who was dismissed from his role following a disappointing season.

Stein, who led Oregon’s potent offense over the past three seasons, is recognized for his ability to develop quarterbacks, guiding Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel to Heisman Trophy finalist status during his tenure. The Ducks currently hold a strong 36-4 record under head coach Dan Lanning with the expectation of returning to the College Football Playoff this year.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my career,” Stein said in a statement. “Kentucky has always been special to me, and I am excited to bring my passion for football back home.” Stein had a solid background as a former quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals from 2008 to 2012 before moving into coaching.

During his time at Oregon, Stein’s offense ranked among the best nationally, achieving an average of 465.2 yards per game this season. He has built a reputation for turning out high-level offensive performances despite facing injuries to key players.

As Stein departs Eugene, the Ducks face a crucial decision about finding a replacement for his position. Lanning has been successful in hiring throughout his time as head coach, consistently maintaining or improving the coaching staff.

Several candidates have emerged, including Ra’Shaad Samples, who is regarded as a bright prospect within college football. Other potential hires include Buster Faulkner of Georgia Tech, Jordan Davis from North Texas, and Drew Mehringer, the current co-offensive coordinator at Oregon.

Stein’s departure marks a significant change for the Ducks as they aim to keep their coaching staff intact amid rising interest from other programs. Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is also a candidate for the head coaching position at California, highlighting the potential for further shifts within the Ducks’ coaching ranks.