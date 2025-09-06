Will Taylor Swift Finally Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Santa Clara, California — Taylor Swift is being considered as a headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show, set for February 8, 2026. Swift, who has not yet performed at the Super Bowl, is generating buzz among fans following her recent engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. With her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” slated to release on October 3, this year might be the ideal time for her to engage in a high-profile performance.

Swift’s connection to the NFL has grown since she started dating Kelce in 2023. She has been a prominent presence at Chiefs games, further enhancing her visibility in the sports world. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed enthusiasm for having Swift join the halftime lineup, saying, “We would always love to have Taylor play.”

Fans have speculated that Swift has hinted at her potential involvement through various statements and her well-known penchant for dropping hints. One such clue relates to her love for sourdough bread, a nod to the San Francisco region’s famous bread, where the Super Bowl will take place.

This forthcoming performance opportunity could align well with her promotional goals. Taylor’s fans are eager to see her live, especially given the significant increase in song sales and streams that typically follows Super Bowl halftime shows. For instance, Usher’s performance last year led to a substantial boost for his catalog.

Swift’s past hesitations to perform stemmed from previous sponsorship deals with her brand partner Coca-Cola, during a time when Pepsi dominated the halftime show. Now that Apple Music has taken over as the primary sponsor, Swift’s potential for participating appears more likely as previous conflicts are removed.

Moreover, Swift’s ownership of her music rights enhances her motivation to perform. She recently regained control of her earlier albums, allowing her the freedom to showcase her entire discography without financial constraints.

While details remain unclear, the possibility of Swift headlining Super Bowl LX sparks excitement. Many see it as an opportunity for her to engage a new audience while celebrating her latest work in a highly visible and influential platform.