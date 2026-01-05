Entertainment
Will Trent Returns for Anticipated Fourth Season on January 6, 2026
LOS ANGELES, CA — ABC‘s popular police procedural series, ‘Will Trent,’ is set to return for its fourth season on January 6, 2026. The show follows Special Agent Will Trent, portrayed by Ramón Rodríguez, as he solves crimes with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations while caring for his dog, Betty.
‘Will Trent’ initially premiered in January 2023 and concluded its third season in May 2025. The upcoming season will consist of 18 episodes, continuing the storylines that have resonated with viewers.
<pRodríguez commented on the show’s unique blend of drama and humor, stating, "This is a crime drama that has a lot of heart and doesn’t take itself so serious." He also noted how his character interprets crime scenes in ways that are compelling for audiences.
Fans can expect to see familiar faces returning, including Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn. However, there is speculation about the return of characters like Marion Alba, portrayed by a guest star in the previous season.
The first footage of season 4 was released in December 2025, revealing action-packed scenes featuring Will and Betty. The series is set to follow the established patterns of past seasons, beginning with January premieres.
As the season unfolds, viewers will see Will grappling with changes in his life, notably stemming from his relationship with his biological father and the emotional aftermath of past traumas. Co-showrunner Liz Heldens mentioned that family dynamics will play a significant role this season.
‘Will Trent’ continues to draw in viewers by prioritizing character development over traditional procedural formats. The show has garnered a dedicated fanbase, eagerly awaiting new episodes that delve into deeper emotional narratives.
Season 4 promises to explore not just Will’s professional challenges but also personal growth, with humor woven throughout the storylines. It will debut on ABC and subsequently be available on Hulu the following day.
