Will Trent Returns for Season 4 with New Challenges

ATLANTA, Ga. — The popular crime drama series *Will Trent* is set to return for its fourth season on Tuesday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can catch the first episode, titled “…Speaking of Sharks,” followed by the second episode on January 13.

Based on Karin Slaughter‘s best-selling novels, the show follows Special Agent Will Trent, portrayed by Ramón Rodríguez. Abandoned as a baby and raised in the Atlanta foster system, Will dedicates himself to building a community while solving complex cases as a member of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The upcoming season promises high-stakes investigations and deepening relationships among the cast. Season 3 concluded with significant cliffhangers, including Will grappling with the discovery of his biological father and his partner, Angie Polaski, being pregnant. As the new season begins, Will will face the emotional aftermath of these events while tackling new cases.

“The stakes have never been higher for Will this season,” Rodríguez said. “He’s not just fighting crime; he’s also battling his own past.”

The cast also features Erika Christensen as Angie, Will’s close companion, along with Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, his detective partner. The dynamic between these characters has evolved throughout the series, showcasing deep emotional connections amidst their professional challenges.

“Each episode unpacks more of their backstories and the emotional weight they carry,” Christensen noted. “It’s thrilling to explore how their personal lives affect their work.”

In the premiere episode, Will faces a familiar figure from his past who escapes prison, forcing him to confront unfinished business. This storyline promises to deepen the dramatic elements while maintaining the humor and warmth that the series is known for.

Following its television debut, the new episodes will stream on Hulu and Disney+ for bundle subscribers starting January 7. Viewers can expect a total of 18 episodes this season, with new episodes releasing weekly.

The series not only entertains with gripping crimes but also highlights the relationships and internal struggles of its characters, making it a beloved choice for fans of crime procedurals.