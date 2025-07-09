Will Trent Season 4: Major Character Changes Ahead

LOS ANGELES, CA — The popular ABC police procedural series “Will Trent” is set to premiere its fourth season in early 2026. Following the dramatic events of Season 3, viewers are speculating significant character developments, particularly concerning Angie Polaski, played by Erika Christensen.

Since Angie’s introduction, her character has sparked mixed feelings among fans. While she has often been portrayed as flawed — dealing with addiction and complicated relationships — some viewers note that her character in the show is less toxic than in Karin Slaughter‘s novels. In the books, Angie’s treatment of Will Trent is emotionally abusive, showcasing a stark contrast to her portrayal on the screen.

Season 3 concluded with a major cliffhanger involving Amanda Wagner, a character who faces critical injuries from a gunshot during a terrorist confrontation. Following the finale, Will, portrayed by Ramón Rodríguez, is faced with potential heartbreak as Amanda’s fate hangs in the balance.

In an interview, co-showrunner Daniel T. Thomsen reflected on the bond between Will and Amanda, emphasizing how vital she is to his life. He shared, “You can’t afford to lose Amanda!” drawing attention to the significant emotional stakes leading into Season 4.

Another pivotal concern is the evolving dynamics between Will and Angie. The finale featured a humorous yet telling moment with Angie’s phone, where Taylor Swift‘s song “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” played as her ringtone for Will. This detail hints at her readiness to move on from their entwined past.

The upcoming season promises to delve deeper into these character arcs and their consequences. While fans are hopeful for Angie’s growth, the showrunners have indicated that all characters will face challenges that could lead to unexpected changes.

As anticipation builds for Season 4 of “Will Trent,” fans are left to ponder the fate of both Amanda and Angie, particularly how their decisions and relationships will unravel in this gripping crime drama.