Will Trent Season 4 Premieres January 6 on ABC

ATLANTA, Ga. — The highly anticipated fourth season of ABC’s crime drama Will Trent premieres on January 6, 2026. The series returns as Will Trent, portrayed by Ramón Rodríguez, faces a new challenge with the escape of his mother’s killer, James Ulster, played by Greg Germann, from prison.

In an exclusive trailer, Will grapples with his troubling emotions as he hears Ulster’s voice in his head. He angrily throws a rock through a window of his former foster home, illustrating his struggle to contain his rage. ‘You didn’t create this guy,’ Angie (Erika Christensen) tells Will, to which he responds, ‘No, but he created me.’

Will’s therapist, Dr. Roach, played by Tessa Ferrer, urges him to confront his feelings rather than suppress them. By the trailer’s conclusion, Will is seen with bloodied knuckles while Ulster ominously states, ‘So there is a monster in there after all.’ Will retorts, ‘Maybe.’

The season picks up five months after a traumatic attack on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) that left fellow agent Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) fighting for her life. The premiere episode’s synopsis reveals that Will’s past is about to resurface, forcing him to defy orders in pursuit of Ulster, while also confronting his own emotional demons.

In addition to the tension between Will and Ulster, the trailer hints at various storylines involving other characters. A pregnant Angie, along with Faith (Iantha Richardson) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), who is battling a brain tumor, are also featured prominently. Will’s adorable chihuahua, Betty, will provide emotional support and comedic moments throughout the season.

Co-showrunner Liz Heldens described this season as exploring moments of Will “coming a little bit undone” in both serious and humorous ways. It aims to balance high-stakes drama with levity. In past seasons, Will’s attempts to reconcile with his history as a foster child have led to gripping narratives.

Season 4 promises to resolve cliffhangers from the previous season, particularly Amanda’s critical health situation. ‘She’s going to survive this, but it’s going to take a very visible toll’ on her, teased executive producer Karine Rosenthal.

Fans can expect to see how characters evolve, with Angie’s pregnancy affecting her professional life, while the show continues to address deeper themes of trauma and resilience. Will Trent returns Tuesday, January 6, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.