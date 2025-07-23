Will Trent Season 4 Set to Premiere in Early 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA — ABC‘s crime drama Will Trent will return for its highly anticipated fourth season in early 2026. The network announced the midseason premiere, which will consist of 18 new episodes, during its upfronts presentation before the finale of Season 3.

Fans of the show can expect the return of main character Will Trent, portrayed by Ramón Rodríguez, as he faces new challenges and emotional depth in his life. The upcoming season promises to delve into the complexities of Will’s character and explore unfinished storylines from previous episodes.

“With Will’s life becoming increasingly dangerous, we anticipate more plot twists and character development,” said a network spokesperson. “Viewers will see the continuation of relationships and possibly new dynamics, especially concerning Will’s love interests.”

One of the biggest shifts rumored for Season 4 involves the introduction of Sara Linton, a key character from the original book series by Karin Slaughter. This character, who is integral to Will’s emotional journey, has yet to appear in the show. Her potential arrival has sparked excitement among book fans.

The show’s third season ended on several cliffhangers, including a dramatic incident involving Amanda Wagner, who was left in critical condition, and Michael Ormewood, who faced a serious medical crisis. As Season 4 unfolds, viewers can expect to learn the fates of both characters as well as more insight into Will’s troubled past.

“It’s a tough time for Will, and we will see a lot of personal growth as he navigates his relationships, especially with his biological father, Caleb,” the spokesperson added. “This season will have both action-packed moments and heartfelt drama.”

The show, which is based in Atlanta, covers crime cases handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, bringing excitement every Tuesday night. Fans can catch up on previous seasons, which are available for streaming on various platforms.

As the premiere of Season 4 approaches, viewers are already buzzing about the possible developments and are eager to see how the characters evolve.