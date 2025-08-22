Will Vitinha Score for PSG Against Angers SCO on August 22?

PARIS, France – Paris Saint-Germain will face Angers SCO on Friday, August 22, at 2:45 PM ET, raising the question: can midfielder Vitinha find the back of the net?

PSG enters the match after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over FC Nantes on August 17. The game saw PSG dominate possession, outshooting Nantes 14 to 5.

The upcoming clash against Angers SCO provides an opportunity for Vitinha, who is among the team’s key players this season. Fans are eager to see his performance and if he can contribute to PSG’s scoring.

