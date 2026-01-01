Will Wade Defends Darrion Williams Amid Shooting Struggles

RALEIGH, N.C. — After a 70-57 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday, NC State head coach Will Wade passionately defended transfer forward Darrion Williams concerning recent criticism about his shooting performance.

Following the win, Wade responded emphatically to a reporter’s question about his concern for Williams, who has struggled with his shot lately. “Absolutely zero,” Wade said. “I’m tired of hearing about frickin’ Darrion. He’s f****** playing well, alright? It’s a terrible question.”

In NC State’s first ACC game of the 2025-26 season, Williams scored eight points on 3-for-12 shooting, with six rebounds, four assists, and no turnovers. Wade highlighted that Williams has made a significant impact on game outcomes, even when not scoring effectively.

“You know, he was plus-13 against Ole Miss and didn’t hit a shot, and everybody is acting like the world is caving in,” Wade remarked, defending his player’s contributions beyond just scoring. “He’s a damn good player, and the shot is going to fall. I’m tired of answering questions about him.”

Wade also addressed Williams’ ongoing shoulder injury, stating, “He laid it on the line for NC State for five games with a s***** shoulder,” acknowledging the difficulty of playing through such an injury. “Most kids making the money he would have shut it down for five games. He gives us a chance to win.”

In comparison to last season’s statistics at Texas Tech, Williams’ overall numbers remain competitive. He is averaging 41% from beyond the arc, up from 34% last season.

Wade expressed frustration with fans and critics targeting Williams, stating, “I’m tired of people picking on the kid, man. He picked us over a lot of schools with much better situations.”

Wade emphasized that Williams affects team success, saying, “He helps us win games even when he doesn’t make shots. He does a lot of winning stuff and he’s taking a lot of unfair heat right now.”

NC State is now 10-4 with plans to host No. 21 Virginia on January 3.