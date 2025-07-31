Will Warren Reflects on Trade Deadline Anxiety Amid Yankees Call-Up

BRONX, N.Y. – Will Warren faced a mix of excitement and nerves when he got the call to join the New York Yankees about an hour after last year’s trade deadline. The young pitcher was on the mound at Citizens Bank Park, making his Major League Baseball debut.

Warren had thoughts of being traded swirling in his mind when he received the news. He admitted that during his time in the minor leagues, he often expected a trade as the deadline approached. “I’m pretty sure every year I thought I was going to get traded in the minor leagues,” Warren said with a grin while sitting at his locker inside the Yankees clubhouse on Tuesday.

The right-hander understood the pressures of playing for a storied franchise like the Yankees, known for its winning culture and playoff aspirations. “This is an organization where you’re known for winning and going and making the playoffs and hopefully competing for a World Series every year,” he added.

Warren explained how the trade deadline adds an additional layer of uncertainty for players in the farm system. “You know when the trade deadline is, and it’s like, ‘All right, is this going to happen? What are the moves that are going to be made?’” He acknowledged that the knowledge of potential trades keeps players on their toes.

As he looks to establish himself in the major leagues, Warren remains focused on his performance amid the ever-present uncertainty of trade rumors in professional baseball.