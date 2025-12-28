Will Zellers Leads U.S. to Victory Over Germany in World Juniors

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Will Zellers scored twice and added an assist as the United States defeated Germany 6-3 in their opening game of the World Junior Championships on Friday.

Zellers netted both of his goals during the second period, assisted by Anthony Spellacy each time. Max Plante started the scoring for the defending champions, finishing a rebound from Teddy Stiga‘s shot just 5:34 into the first period.

Along with Zellers, Brandon McMorrow assisted Chase Reid‘s goal midway through the first period, followed by Will Horcoff‘s goal with 4:05 remaining, putting Team USA ahead 3-0. Germany fought back, with Timo Kose scoring late in the first period to cut the deficit to two.

In the second period, Simon Seidl and Lenny Boos narrowed the gap further, helped by Dustin Willhoft’s assists. However, Zellers’ goals maintained a two-goal lead for the U.S. each time. Cole Eiserman sealed the third-period advantage with a goal at 1:53 left in the second period.

The U.S. has outscored Germany 44-12 in their last six encounters. They aim to become the first team to win three consecutive world junior titles since Canada, which won five straight from 2005 to 2009.

Both teams will continue Group A play on Saturday, with Germany taking on Slovakia and the U.S. facing Switzerland.