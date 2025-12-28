Sports
Will Zellers Leads U.S. to Victory Over Germany in World Juniors
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Will Zellers scored twice and added an assist as the United States defeated Germany 6-3 in their opening game of the World Junior Championships on Friday.
Zellers netted both of his goals during the second period, assisted by Anthony Spellacy each time. Max Plante started the scoring for the defending champions, finishing a rebound from Teddy Stiga‘s shot just 5:34 into the first period.
Along with Zellers, Brandon McMorrow assisted Chase Reid‘s goal midway through the first period, followed by Will Horcoff‘s goal with 4:05 remaining, putting Team USA ahead 3-0. Germany fought back, with Timo Kose scoring late in the first period to cut the deficit to two.
In the second period, Simon Seidl and Lenny Boos narrowed the gap further, helped by Dustin Willhoft’s assists. However, Zellers’ goals maintained a two-goal lead for the U.S. each time. Cole Eiserman sealed the third-period advantage with a goal at 1:53 left in the second period.
The U.S. has outscored Germany 44-12 in their last six encounters. They aim to become the first team to win three consecutive world junior titles since Canada, which won five straight from 2005 to 2009.
Both teams will continue Group A play on Saturday, with Germany taking on Slovakia and the U.S. facing Switzerland.
Recent Posts
- Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Plunging Black Dress for Holiday Celebrations
- French Cinema Icon Brigitte Bardot Dies at 91
- AC Milan Looks to Secure Win Against Hellas Verona This Weekend
- Steelers Edge Lions in Thrilling Finish Amid Playoff Chaos
- Myanmar Faces Increased Violence Ahead of Controversial Elections
- SNL Season 51 Hosts and Musical Guests Announced
- Sharks’ Will Smith Out Week-to-Week with Injury
- Celebrities Share Their Favorite Shows and Year-End Reflections
- Brigitte Bardot, Icon of Cinema and Animal Rights Activism, Dies at 91
- Priah Ferguson Reflects on Erica Sinclair’s Journey in ‘Stranger Things’
- Lakeshore Flood Warnings Issued for Erie and Chautauqua Counties
- Marty Supreme Surges at Christmas Box Office Amid Fierce Competition
- Netflix Quietly Releases New Witcher Movie Starring Dolph Lundgren
- Cara Buono Reflects on Her Role in Final Season of Stranger Things
- New Hero Varang Missing From ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ Expansion
- Adam Sandler Reflects on Career, Comedy Advice for Daughters
- Tom Holland and Zendaya Dine in Market Harborough, Delight Restaurant Staff
- Beetlejuice Musical Canceled Before Singapore Opening
- Global Tensions Rise Over Iran’s Nuclear Program and Military Actions
- The Unfolding Life of Richard Pitt: Drug Runner to Redemption