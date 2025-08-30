Willem Dafoe Stars in Hopeful Drama ‘Late Fame’ Premiering at Venice

VENICE, Italy — Willem Dafoe stars in the new film “Late Fame,” which makes its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this weekend. Directed by Kent Jones, the film features Dafoe in a touching role as Ed Saxberger, a forgotten poet in New York who works at a post office.

After years out of the poetry scene, Saxberger finds his life upended when he is rediscovered by a group of young admirers longing for the vibrant New York of the late 1970s and early ’80s. Greta Lee, known for her role in “Past Lives,” plays Gloria, a captivating woman who becomes central to Saxberger’s newfound fame and challenges.

In addition to Dafoe and Lee, the film features a talented cast including Edmund Donovan as the group’s leader, Clay Singer, and Luca Padovan among the ensemble. Jake Lacy portrays a literary agent, while veteran actor Tom Torn plays Saxberger’s flamboyant neighbor.

A clip released shows the moment when Gloria meets Saxberger, creating an immediate spark. However, as the story unfolds, Saxberger discovers that Gloria’s dazzling persona conceals deeper complexities.

Jones adapted the screenplay from a novel by Arthur Schnitzler, originally set in 1890s Vienna. The film’s creation involved numerous collaborations, showcasing the work of Fresh Fish Films and Working Barn Productions.

When reflecting on the script, Jones expressed, “The very first time I read Samy’s script, which is so emotionally varied and funny, the film started forming in my mind.” He added that he envisioned the locations of New York, instilling the narrative with poetry and emotion.

With substantial anticipation, “Late Fame” aims to capture both the essence of lost eras and the resilience of art. The film’s unique mix of past and present is poised to resonate with audiences, adding another remarkable entry to Dafoe’s extensive filmography.