Williams Struggles with Cooling Issues Ahead of Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria — The Williams Formula 1 team is preparing to tackle persistent cooling problems as it heads into the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. These issues recently forced driver Alex Albon to retire during the Canadian Grand Prix.

During that race, Albon faced severe engine cooling difficulties, while teammate Carlos Sainz struggled with brake overheating, affecting his performance. The team’s bodywork design, optimized for aerodynamics, left little room for airflow necessary for cooling.

“We do think there was a six-, seven-car train and there’s not much wind, fresh air, getting into the car,” Albon said. He emphasized the need for improvements beyond quick fixes to the car’s bodywork.

Team Principal James Vowles confirmed that cooling is an ongoing challenge for Williams, admitting that the team is not where it wants to be in that aspect. He stated they are learning from recent experiences and taking action to repair the flaws in their infrastructure.

“At the moment, we’re using human beings to try to estimate where we should be, rather than real tools,” Vowles explained. “We have some fixes on the way in the next few races, but it’s more learning on track and then responding to that.”

Despite these issues, Vowles noted that Sainz didn’t encounter the same overheating problems, hinting that the cooling setup may not be entirely flawed. “Carlos had zero problems with the same cooling outlets,” Vowles said.

With various elements of racing strategy also in need of review, Williams faces a difficult road ahead. Vowles expressed hope and determination, stating, “There is a culture within this team…recognition of someone’s hand going up and saying: ‘This is what I didn’t get right.’” He insisted that the team is on a journey of improvement, race by race, as they aim to build a championship-level operation.