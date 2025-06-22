Williams Team Faces Tough Decision on Alex Palou for 2025 Season

Grove, England — Williams Racing Team Principal James Vowles recently discussed the potential signing of reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou for the 2025 F1 season. Despite Palou’s impressive achievements, including three IndyCar titles and a recent Indy 500 win, Vowles confirmed the team ultimately chose his fellow Spaniard, Carlos Sainz.

Vowles acknowledged Palou’s strong racing credentials but highlighted two significant challenges that made the signing difficult. “Palou is super-fast,” he stated. “But there are two problems. With his track record, he wouldn’t be a cheap starter. I reckon he plays in the price range beyond five million dollars.”

Additionally, Vowles explained that Palou would need to adjust extensively to F1, saying, “He wouldn’t be helped by a test or a Friday training session.” He emphasized that Palou would need to undergo a full preparation program, which involves up to 10,000 kilometers in older Formula 1 cars, likely requiring a year off from IndyCar.

Palou is currently among the top racing drivers globally, and his status has drawn interest from key figures in F1. Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur previously praised Palou, noting how missteps in his early career and the COVID-19 pandemic led him to the IndyCar circuit, keeping him out of F1’s spotlight.

“Palou was in the wrong team in Formula 3. He couldn’t shine there,” Vasseur commented. “He switched to IndyCar, and then came Covid, and he was forgotten here with us,” he added, reflecting on the challenges Palou faced in reaching F1.