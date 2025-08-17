Williamsport Man Confronted by Predator Catcher After Online Chats

Williamsport, Pa. — A 43-year-old man from Williamsport was apprehended in Altoona after attempting to meet someone he believed to be a 15-year-old child, authorities report.

Shawn Eugene Hamilton communicated with a decoy online, exchanging photos and messages before traveling to meet on April 1. According to police, this incident began on March 15 when Hamilton started chatting with the individual, who was posing as an underage girl.

Throughout their conversations, Hamilton sent flirtatious messages, referring to the decoy as ‘beautiful’ and expressing affection, including a message stating, ‘I would love a girl as beautiful as you to be mine.’ Detective David Fizzano from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office provided insights into the case.

As the conversations progressed, Hamilton’s messages became increasingly inappropriate, mentioning desires to cuddle and kiss. He reportedly asked, ‘What are you wearing?’ during their exchanges.

The planned meeting came to light when a witness observed Hamilton engaged in conversations with the decoy before the encounter. When confronted by the decoy, who was actually an amateur predator catcher, Hamilton attempted to dispute his intentions.

Further questioning by police revealed that Hamilton had informed his roommate and daughter that he was going on a date. He allegedly made a comment, ‘I hope I get my noodle wet’ before leaving for the meeting.

Charges of indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, and criminal use of a cellphone were officially filed against Hamilton at the beginning of April. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on August 20 for a preliminary hearing.