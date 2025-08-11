Sports
Willie Lampkin Aims to Defy NFL Size Stereotypes
In Los Angeles, California, Willie Lampkin is challenging NFL norms for offensive linemen with his unique stature. At 5-foot-10 3/8 inches tall and 270 pounds, Lampkin turned heads at the Senior Bowl, where he was the shortest and lightest lineman in attendance. Despite not being invited to the NFL combine—a venue where he would have been notably smaller than competitors—Lampkin is determined to prove size doesn’t determine skill.
During his preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys, Lampkin showcased his talent, earning the second-highest run-blocking grade among all NFL linemen who participated in Week 1. With an impressive run-blocking grade of 92.2, he demonstrated his capability, even managing to avoid any pressures in pass protection on nine snaps. His film from the game reveals his ability to effectively block larger defenders, creating significant running lanes for his teammates.
Coach Sean McVay praised Lampkin’s natural leverage and competitive spirit, saying, “I thought he did a nice job. Obviously, he has great leverage, can get underneath people and be able to finish.” McVay expressed confidence in Lampkin’s potential, noting the center’s toughness and physicality.
Lampkin’s journey to the NFL was marked by skepticism around his size, which likely affected his draft prospects. With only three total sacks allowed during his five-year collegiate career at North Carolina, none of which occurred in his last two years, many believe he could have been a first- or second-round pick if he had a more typical frame.
As the Rams prepare for their upcoming roster decisions, competition intensifies for available spots. Beaux Limmer is expected to secure a spot as a backup center, while Justin Dedich is also in the mix. Still, the Rams may need to find room for Lampkin, who has proven that size shouldn’t factor into a player’s success. With upcoming games against the Chargers and Browns, Lampkin will have additional opportunities to demonstrate his skills against top competition.
If he performs well in these crucial tests, Lampkin could solidify his place in the NFL—a path already cleared for underdogs like Russell Wilson, who once faced doubts regarding his size. The Rams’ coaching staff will need to make difficult decisions soon, and Willie Lampkin’s impressive performance may just earn him a coveted spot on the 53-man roster.
