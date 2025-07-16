Willie Mays’ Personal Collection to Auction for Charity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The personal collection of late baseball legend Willie Mays will soon be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting the Say Hey! Foundation. The auction, reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, includes Mays’ Presidential Medal of Freedom, his 1954 World Series ring, and two MVP awards.

The Say Hey! Foundation aims to provide underprivileged youth with positive opportunities through sports, education, and community initiatives. Mays, a 23-year veteran of Major League Baseball, played for the New York and San Francisco Giants, as well as the New York Mets. Born in 1931 in Westfield, Alabama, he began his baseball journey with the Birmingham Black Barons in the Negro Leagues before making his Major League debut in 1951.

Mays was a 24-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glove winner, and a two-time MVP, known for leading the National League in home runs and stolen bases multiple times. He finished his career with a .301 batting average, 3,293 hits, and 660 home runs, ranking sixth on the all-time home run list.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979, Mays was celebrated not only for his skills but also for his contributions to the game and society. In June 2024, MLB paid tribute to the Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field, where Mays began his career. The event sparked renewed interest in Mays’ legacy and the history of Black baseball.

In addition to the auction, a new exhibit honoring Mays will open on July 16, 2025, at the Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham. This event will highlight Mays’ impact on the sport and his lasting influence beyond the field. Michael Mays, Willie’s son, is unable to attend but has expressed support for the city’s efforts to honor his father’s legacy.

Willie Mays passed away in June 2024 at the age of 93, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.