Willy Adames Returns to Milwaukee Amid Mixed Emotions

SAN DIEGO — Willy Adames is preparing for an emotional weekend. He will visit Milwaukee’s retractable-roof ballpark for the first time since leaving the Brewers to sign a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in 2024.

Adames expects a warm reception from Brewers fans who have witnessed his influential presence over his 3 1/2 seasons in Milwaukee. Fans have mixed feelings about free agency but Adames left the team as a fan favorite. Adames was a vital contributor last season when the Brewers won the National League Central, driving in 112 runs and placing 10th in NL MVP voting.

“I hope it’s in a positive way because they showed me a lot of love when I was there and I gave them a lot of love back,” Adames said.

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio praised Adames, calling him the second-best shortstop in the franchise’s history after Robin Yount. General Manager Matt Arnold expressed similar sentiments, labeling Adames as “everything you could ever hope for in a player and person.”

Meanwhile, the Brewers are thriving, boasting a 14-game winning streak that ended Sunday and leading the majors with a 78-45 record. In contrast, the Giants, Adames’ current team, are struggling with a fourth-place standing in the National League West.

Adames noted that the Brewers have “something special” happening, referencing the strong clubhouse chemistry and their performance in games. “You don’t win that many games without good energy in the clubhouse,” he said.

The Giants, on the other hand, face challenges at the plate despite Adames’ own decent performance. He has tallied 19 home runs and a .222 batting average this season, compared to his previous career-high outputs with the Brewers.

As Adames prepares for his return, he will also commemorate the memory of beloved Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker, who passed away earlier this year. Adames has custom cleats honoring Uecker that he plans to wear throughout the series.

“He was such a bright light,” Adames recalled. He emphasized his appreciation for Uecker’s positivity and his special connections within the baseball community.

Adames believes his past experiences with the Brewers shaped him as a player. Despite his departure, he remains grateful for the time spent in Milwaukee and looks forward to rekindling connections during this special return.

As he reflects on his time there, Adames remains enthusiastic. “It’s going to be special,” he stated, excited for the upcoming weekend.