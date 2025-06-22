Willy Adames Struggles to Meet Giants’ Expectations in 2025 Season

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco Giants had high hopes for star shortstop Willy Adames when they signed him to a seven-year, $182 million deal this past winter, marking the largest contract in franchise history.

However, Adames has failed to live up to those expectations, struggling significantly at the plate this season. Through 75 games and 324 plate appearances, he has posted a .206 batting average with a .294 on-base percentage and .338 slugging percentage. His OPS+ is currently at 83, indicating a disappointing performance compared to his peers.

This slump is particularly notable following Adames’ career year in 2024, where he hit 32 home runs, recorded 33 doubles, and drove in 112 runs, solidifying his status as a top offensive shortstop.

His metrics suggest a decline, raising concerns for the Giants. Although there have been slight improvements in some areas, other numbers indicate that a breakout may not be imminent. “Recently, Adames has performed a little better, correlating with his swing speed rising to the 75th percentile for the first time this season. However, he struggles with swing acceleration, barely reaching the 10th percentile,” commented a source familiar with the player’s analysis.

This season, Adames has managed just eight home runs and 11 doubles, with a home run rate of only 2.5%, which would be a career low if not improved. Despite these struggles, he remains optimistic, hoping that the recent addition of Rafael Devers to the lineup can relieve some pressure and help him find his rhythm.

On a positive note, Adames has shown improvement defensively. After a shaky start to the season, he has recorded a positive Fielding Run Value of +1 and an Outs Above Average of +1, placing him in the 61st and 68th percentiles, respectively.

With the season still in progress, Giants’ fans hope Adames can turn his performance around and contribute meaningfully to the team’s playoff ambitions.