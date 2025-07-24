Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The critically acclaimed drama series “Hightown” will return to viewers when all 25 of its episodes drop on Netflix on Wednesday, July 23, after being unavailable on streaming for nearly a year. Originally airing on Starz, the show was taken off its platform in 2024 without explanation, leaving fans in the dark.

Starring Monica Raymund as Jackie Quinones, a party-loving National Marine Fisheries Services agent, “Hightown” explores the gritty world of law enforcement, sex workers, and crime figures in Cape Cod’s Provincetown, Massachusetts. Creator Rebecca Cutter crafted a narrative that interweaves characters’ personal lives with issues of addiction and violence.

Raymund’s portrayal of Jackie, a lesbian character navigating a complex investigation into drugs and murder, has received praise for its depth. The cast also includes James Badge Dale as Ray Abruzzo, an addicted cop, and Amaury Nolasco as Frankie Cuevas, a crime boss. Season two features Luis Guzmán playing Jorge, Frankie’s villainous cousin.

Filming for the final two seasons took place in Wilmington, adding a local flair with Wilmington spots like North Fifth Avenue and the Chandler’s Wharf shopping center dressing up for a fictional Pride festival.

Wilmington-based actress Barbara Weetman plays a mother involved with the tension between a stripper daughter and her crime boss. The series offers a plethora of local characters and settings, contributing to its authenticity in depicting the messy intersections of crime and personal trauma.

Now, as “Hightown” heads to Netflix, it has the potential to reach a larger global audience, reigniting interest in the series and its Wilmington backdrop.