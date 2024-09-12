Sports
A’ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single Season Scoring Record
A’ja Wilson has etched her name in the history books by breaking the WNBA single season scoring record during the Las Vegas Aces‘ match against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night. With just 26.4 seconds left in the second quarter, Wilson achieved the milestone, surpassing Jewell Loyd‘s previous record of 939 points set in 2023.
Entering the game, Wilson was averaging 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds. She concluded her record-setting performance with 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Aces to an 86-75 victory. Commending her teammates, Wilson expressed her gratitude, stating, “I’m so grateful to be able to play with selfless women.”
Wilson accomplished this feat in just 35 games, while Loyd reached her mark in 38 games. Wilson’s highest previous tally was 912 points over 40 games from last season. Her current total stands at 956 points, and with four games left, she is within striking distance of becoming the first player to reach 1,000 points in a WNBA season.
The Aces have a remaining schedule that includes another game against the Fever, giving Wilson the platform to further her extraordinary season. Reflecting on the achievement, Wilson acknowledged the relief of reaching this milestone, saying, “Feels great, ’cause now people will stop talking about it.”
Despite missing a previous game due to an ankle injury, Wilson appeared unfazed and wholly invested in her team’s success. The prowess she demonstrated was celebrated not only by her own team but also among peers in the league, with congratulatory words from illustrious figures like Dawn Staley, Wilson’s collegiate coach.
Other comprehensive performances came from her teammates, including Clark with 14 points, Tiffany Hayes with 12, and another player contributing 11 points, cementing the team’s fourth place in the league standings. The defending champions are striving to become only the second WNBA team to achieve three consecutive championships.
The Indiana Fever, led by Kelsey Mitchell’s 24 points and star rookie Caitlin Clark’s 16 points, encountered a setback against the Aces. The Fever are vying for a strong playoff position, holding a narrow lead over the Phoenix Mercury. Nevertheless, they remain hopeful for redemption in a forthcoming clash against the Aces.
