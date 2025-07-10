A’ja Wilson’s Injury Overshadows Aces’ Loss to Liberty

NEW YORK — Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson suffered a right wrist injury during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against the New York Liberty, resulting in her exit from the contest.

The injury occurred with 4:13 left in the second quarter as Wilson fell awkwardly while driving to the basket after an attempt over Liberty wing Leonie Fiebich. After hitting the floor, Wilson remained down for more than a minute while her teammates and coaches rushed to her aid.

Despite the fall, Wilson managed to walk off the court under her own power and made her two ensuing free throws. However, she played only briefly afterward before leaving the game for good. After the Aces fell to the Liberty 87-78, Aces coach Becky Hammon stated that Wilson would undergo an MRI on Wednesday morning.

“Obviously she changes the whole dynamic on both ends of the floor for us,” Hammon said. “You can’t replace her. For sure not with one person, two, maybe even three or four.”

Adding to the concern, Wilson had missed three games earlier this season due to a concussion, during which the Aces recorded a 1-2 record. During a tough season, she has played a crucial role, averaging 21.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Despite Wilson’s absence, the game remained competitive until the closing minutes when the Liberty pulled away. They were tied at 72 with just over four minutes remaining before scoring eight unanswered points, solidifying their lead. Las Vegas struggled offensively, failing to record a field goal in the final 5:41 of the game and accumulating 16 turnovers.

Aces guard Jackie Young led the team with 19 points and expressed hope for Wilson’s recovery, saying, “It’s A’ja Wilson, so not one person can just fill that void.”

As the Aces prepare to face the Washington Mystics on Thursday, their position in the standings remains precarious. The team is currently tied for eighth place with three games left before the All-Star break.

The results of Wilson’s MRI are pending, and her status for the upcoming All-Star Game on July 19 is uncertain.