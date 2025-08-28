Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open

Flushing Meadows, New York – The world’s best tennis players are competing at the U.S. Open, which runs from August 24 to September 8. The event features a record $5 million prize for both the men’s and women’s singles champions.

This year’s tournament marks the debut of Wilson‘s new tennis rackets, including the flagship Ultra 99 Pro V5 model. The racket, with its electric blue color, has gained attention for its design and performance. Wilson used direct feedback from professional athletes to enhance its power, consistency, and control.

The Ultra 99 Pro V5 features a unique 16×18 string pattern that offers better forgiveness and allows for extra spin. Its thinner beam construction has also been noted by players for improved feel and shot flexibility. Additionally, the racket incorporates sustainable materials, with components made from plant-based resources.

Among the players using Wilson’s new equipment are Alex De Minaur, Marta Kostyuk, Maria Sakkari, and Qinwen Zheng. Both Kostyuk and De Minaur switched to the Ultra series just before the U.S. Open.

Wilson is also releasing a limited-edition Blade v9 racket named “The Fighter,” designed for current women’s world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. This unique racket features a flame-inspired design that reflects her intensity and skill and will be available for $279 starting August 25.

To engage fans, Wilson has set up the Wilson Tennis Club in SoHo as a pop-up event space from August 21 to August 24. The club will offer giveaways, product demonstrations, and opportunities to meet players.

“We want to show up meaningfully for our global tennis community, both on and off the tennis court,” said Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports.