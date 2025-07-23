A’ja Wilson Leads Aces Against Dream in WNBA Showdown

Las Vegas, NV — The Las Vegas Aces face the Atlanta Dream tonight at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 10:00 PM ET. The game marks the second half of the WNBA season following the All-Star break, and both teams are looking to build momentum.

The Aces, led by star forward A'ja Wilson, have struggled this season, currently standing with a record of 11-13 after winning back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. Wilson, a three-time MVP, averaged 22.3 points in her first 18 games, showing impressive form before the break.

In tonight’s game, the Aces will be without their star Jackie Young, which puts more pressure on Wilson. She has already averaged 31.8 points in head-to-head matchups against the Dream’s Brittney Griner. Last season, Wilson reached 30 points in four of five meetings against the Dream, making her a player to watch.

The Dream will be missing their second-leading scorer, Rhyne Howard, due to a hyperextended knee. This absence opens up opportunities for Allisha Gray, who is having a career year, averaging 18.4 points per game. Gray’s scoring, especially from inside the paint, will be crucial for the Dream as they aim to continue competing in the playoff race.

Las Vegas is entering the game as -3 favorites, with the total set at 161.5 points. Both teams have been inconsistent, but player performances could swing the outcome. Gray is noted for her strong shooting, especially if given more opportunities with Howard sidelined.

The matchup is expected to be competitive, with FanDuel Sportsbook giving both teams an equal chance of winning. Aces head coach Becky Hammon acknowledged the stakes, noting, “Every game matters from here on out. We need to play like it.” This sentiment reflects the urgency both squads feel as they push toward the playoff picture.